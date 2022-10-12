Watch Charlie Puth Perform ‘Left and Right,’ ‘Loser’ on ‘Fallon’

Charlie Puth stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase a medley of two of his recent songs, “Left and Right” and “Loser.” Appearing with his live band, the singer performed the upbeat pop tracks on vocals and piano.

Both tracks come of Puth’s new LP, Charlie, which dropped last week via Atlantic Records. Puth recorded “Left and Right,” one of the album’s lead singles, with BTS’ Jungkook. The singer recently spoke about the collaboration in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying, “He’s a low-key prodigy. He has perfect pitch and can recall any note on the spot, which I found very impressive. He doesn’t speak a lick of English, and we’re able to communicate like we’re best friends just through music. It’s a really nice, beautiful thing.”

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Puth also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss his album. He also responded to rumors that he was collaborating with Taylor Swift, noting “I think we’ve spoken once. But that would be great.”

Puth will kick off his One Night Only tour in New Jersey on Oct. 23 at the Count Basie Center for the Arts. The 12-date trek includes a stop at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Nov. 9 before concluding at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin on Dec. 6.