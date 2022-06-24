Charlie Puth and Jungkook of BTS Find Themselves Lovestruck in ‘Left And Right’

Charlie Puth and Jungkook are sick — lovesick, that is. In fact, they’re so wrapped up in the memories of “the one that got away” that not even a visit to the Love Doctor in the music video for Puth’s newest single “Left And Right” can cure the singers of their ills.

The breezy, sentimental collaboration with the BTS superstar comes off Puth’s forthcoming album Charlie, scheduled for release some time this year. In the video, Puth and Jungkook find themselves overwhelmed with thoughts of their respective exes, prompting them to visit a man identified as the Love Doctor in an attempt to fix their heartache. (Puth teased the track earlier this week in a TikTok video filmed on the set of the Drew Hirsch-directed clip.) “Memories follow me left and right/I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here/You take up every corner of my mind,” the pair sings during the song’s chorus.

The video also includes a QR code and special phone number fans are encouraged to text for bonus content from Puth himself. (There’s also some not-so-subtle product placement for the Gen Z-targeted financial company Chime — but we’ll let that slide.)

“Left And Right” follow’s Puth’s previous singles “Light Switch” and “That’s Hilarious,” both released earlier this year. Although a tour in support of Charlie has yet to be announced, Puth is slated to perform on NBC’s Today show on Friday, July 8.

BTS, meanwhile, recently announced the group will go on hiatus to pursue other opportunities, including solo careers. The “We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things,” Jungkook said during a pre-taped video announcing the group’s decision. “We promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now.”