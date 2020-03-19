Watch Charlie Puth Perform ‘Together at Home’ Live Concert

Charlie Puth is the latest musician to broadcast one of Global Citizen’s Together at Home concerts, following John Legend and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The musician put on a 30-minute concert via Instagram Live from his home piano, performing songs like “One Call Away,” “Some Type of Love” and “Attention.” Puth explained that his song “See You Again” was inspired by a line in James Taylor‘s “You’ve Got a Friend,” which he also performed for the virtual audience. “James Taylor is the reason I know how to sing,” Puth said. “I was always obsessed with how he connected Brazilian influences into pop music.”

During the concert, Puth also confirmed he has been collaborating with Legend, who announced he has a new album coming out this year during his own Instagram Live performance earlier this week. “John and I have been working on a couple of things for his new record and they’re sounding really, really good, too,” Puth noted.

He concluded the set on an optimistic note, telling viewers, “If you think about it, it’s the first time the world is in unity.”

Niall Horan and Common are the next musicians to take up the challenge, as nominated by Puth, and will perform separate sets on Instagram Live on March 19th. The Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions are meant to raise awareness and funds during the current COVID-19 global pandemic.