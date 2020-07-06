‘In My Room’ With Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth performed intimate, stripped-down renditions of his songs in the latest installment of Rolling Stone‘s ‘In My Room,’ a series in which artists perform from home while in quarantine.

“I’m gonna perform them the way that I originally thought of them,” Puth tells the camera. “Not a whole lot of production, no drums or anything like that. Just me on my piano. I hope you like it very much.”

Bookended with “Attention” and “How Long” from 2018’s Voicenotes was “Girlfriend,” Puth’s new single. “Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend?” he sings. “I don’t wanna play no games.”

“I am very bad at communicating, so most of the time, I just express my feelings in my music and ‘Girlfriend’ is an example of that,” Puth said upon the song’s release. “The song is about being persistent and letting someone know that your feelings for them aren’t going to just go away. But rather, they’re always going to be there, and you can’t sleep another night until you have that person by your side every day. But it’s really intense to say all that out loud, so I just put it in a song to make it a little easier for myself.”

Puth’s performance on In My Room follows Boy George, Warren Haynes, Trixie Mattel, Rufus Wainwright, the Indigo Girls, Haim, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Phony Ppl, Sting, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee and others. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

