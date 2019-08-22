See Charlie Puth Question a Relationship in ‘I Warned Myself’ Video

Charlie Puth is back with a new single, “I Warned Myself,” and an accompanying music video. The video, directed by Brendan Vaughan, marks Puth’s first new music since the release of his 2018 Grammy-nominated album Voicenotes. The song was written and co-produced by Puth alongside Benny Blanco and centers on an obsessive relationship. “‘I Warned Myself'” is about a vicious cycle of going back to someone continuously,” Puth wrote on Twitter, “knowing deep down that they aren’t any good for you.”

As the dramatic video unfolds, Puth sings, “You mess with my heart/ Now you’re the reason why/ Warned myself that I shouldn’t play with fire/ I can tell that I’ll do it one more time.” He appears in various situations with a female love interest, including laying on a red carpet and participating in a photoshoot. The singer also drives through the desert solo in a red sports car (and later stands on top of it as it speeds away).

Puth recently appeared on a remix of 5 Second of Summer’s “Easier,” which he co-wrote, but hasn’t dropped any of his own music since Voicenotes. The singer has confirmed that he will release three new songs this summer, with “I Warned Myself” being the first in the set. Puth will perform as part of Midtown Music Festival in Atlanta in September and at Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro in October.