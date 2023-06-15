Charlie Puth Re-Enters the ‘Fast & Furious’ Universe With Jimin, Muni Long, and Jvke Collab

Eight years after Charlie Puth’s poignant track “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa appeared on the soundtrack of Furious 7 and topped the Billboard Hot 100, the singer has returned to the film franchise with a new collaboration. This time, Puth joined BTS’ Jimin, Muni Long, and Jvke for “Angel, Pt. 2” from Fast X.

“I owe so much to this franchise and have always been so proud to be a part of the Fast Family,” Puth said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to come back and collaborate with all of these fantastic artists on ‘Angel Pt. 2.'”

The new version follows Jvke’s “Angel, Pt. 1,” which featured Kodak Black and NLE Choppa. Like in “See You Again,” the track hears the four singers join over the sound of piano for a sweet, sad song, which shines with Muni Long’s high notes and runs.

“So be careful when you’re on your way, on your way out/ That you won’t find your way back in the dark, dark,” sings Puth. “And now I’ll pray for signs you’re doin’ OK out there/ And that you’re happy wherever you are, you are.”

“Angel Pt. 2” is also the newest Fast X release after “Sigue La Fiesta” by Justin Quiles, Dalex, and Santa Fe Klan and Maria Becerra’s “Te Cura.” Among the artists featured on the film’s soundtrack are 24kGoldn, Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, NBA YoungBoy, and J Balvin.

A Rolling Stone review described the movie as “lifeless” despite its inclusion of actors like Jason Momoa. “It would be OK if Fast X were merely loud and dumb; that much is to be expected. The problem is that it’s also achingly mechanical,” the review read. “It’s all car, no driver. We can almost certainly expect another one coming around the bend in a couple of years.”

Last year, Puth told Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that he agreed with the criticism over his 2016 album Nine Track Mind, which featured "See You Again."

“I wish I had time to make a better album. We had ‘See You Again,’ the biggest song since ‘Lose Yourself.’ And I was never supposed to sing that record,” he said. “I wrote it specifically for another artist to sing, and then I suddenly had to figure out how to be an artist in front of millions of people. I was corny. I was 24 years old. I was figuring out, like, how to sing in front of a live audience.”

He added, “I had never done any of this stuff before because I thought I was just gonna be behind the scenes. So forgive me if I made some missteps, but I had millions of eyes on me.”