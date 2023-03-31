Charlie Puth Reflects on Lost Love With Dan + Shay on ‘That’s Not How This Works’

Charlie Puth is looking at the end of a relationship on his new single. On Friday, he released “That’s Not How This Works,” his new single featuring vocals from Dan + Shay, who provide a country tinge to the sad pop song.

“Stop reminding me of when we said forever/I know exactly what you’re doin’,” sings Dan + Shay on their verse. “When you say, ‘You need to drop off all my sweaters’/It’s just one of your excuses.”

Puth and the duo’s voices then come together for the chorus as they repeat the song’s title track reflecting on the post-relationship return of a toxic ex.

The new music video takes elements of the short film Puth released Wednesday featuring Sabrina Carpenter as his love interest with images of Puth writing and recording the heartbreak-inspired song. The original visual spliced clips of Carpenter and Puth’s relationship from the high moments to the low moments that led to their breakup.

Puth is set to start his Charlie Live Experience tour this May, stopping at venues including Austin's Moody Amphitheater, New York's Radio City Music Hall, and Los Angeles' Greek Theater. The tour celebrates his Charlie LP, which featured "Left and Right" with Jung Kook and "Light Switch."

“That’s Not How This Works” is Dan + Shay’s first release since a series of Christmas songs late last year. They were on a brief hiatus following the release of their Good Things LP in 2021.

Carpenter is currently on the second North American leg to her successful Emails I Can’t Send tour, and recently released both a Coi Leray remix of “Nonsense,” and a deluxe edition of her album.