 Charlie Puth Shares Next Album Release Date and Cover Art - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Elon Musk Secretly Had Twins With a Company Exec Last Year: Report
Home Music Music News

Charlie Puth Says New Album ‘Charlie’ Was ‘Born on the Internet’ as He Reveals Release Date and Cover Art

The artist’s third studio album Charlie will be released this fall

By

Uvie Bikomo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charlie Puth performs during Wild 94's Wazzmatazz at Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 05, 2022 in Mountain View, California. Photo: CHRIS TUITE/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPXCharlie Puth performs during Wild 94's Wazzmatazz at Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 05, 2022 in Mountain View, California. Photo: CHRIS TUITE/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

Charlie Puth

imageSPACE/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

Charlie Puth is just mere months away from finally delivering his next album, titled Charlie. On Thursday, the singer shared the LP’s cover art and revealed an Oct. 7 release date.

Acknowledging just how long his fans have waited for the album (Puth has been teasing the album on social media, specifically TikTok, for what feels like an eternity), the artist shared a video compilation of fan tweets demanding to know the status of the album.

“My third album Charlie will be coming out everywhere Oct. 7, 2022,” he says at the end of the clip. “Thank you so much for your patience.”

He followed up the video by unveiling the artwork, which shows Puth leaning on a white block in front of a white wall with black music symbols splattered on it.

“This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year,” the caption reads. “2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art. Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process.”

Charlie will mark Puth’s third studio album following 2018’s Voicenotes. He has released three singles thus far, including “Left And Right,” “Light Switch” and “That’s Hilarious.” Although a tour in support of the upcoming album has yet to be announced, Puth is slated to perform on NBC’s Today show on Friday, July 8.

In This Article: Album, Charlie Puth

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.