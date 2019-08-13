Hear Charlie Puth Join 5 Seconds of Summer on ‘Easier – Remix’

Charlie Puth has teamed up with 5 Seconds of Summer for a new version of the band’s recent song “Easier.” On this rendition, titled “Easier – Remix,” brings in some additional layers of sound and vocals, amping up the synth-laden pop single as the musicians croon, “Is it easier to stay/ Is it easier to go/ I don’t wanna know/ Oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change/ And you know that you’re always gonna stay the same.”

“Easier” dropped in May ahead of 5 Seconds of Summer’s upcoming fourth album. The band told Rolling Stone they were inspired by Depeche Mode and Tears for Fears when making the song, as well as Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer.” “There is a darker tone to this record intentionally,” the band said, adding that there has been “a growing attention to industrial rhythm within the band.”

5 Seconds of Summer will tour with The Chainsmokers beginning in September and plan to release their new album, a follow-up to 2018’s Youngblood, at some point after that. The plan is to continue releasing singles in the meantime. “Before the end of this year we would love to have at least half the record released through singles,” the band said.

The joint tour with The Chainsmokers kicks off September 25th in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tickets are on sale now.