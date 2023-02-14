Charlie Puth Plots ‘Live Experience’ Tour for Self-Titled Album
Charlie Puth is ready to take his self-titled album on the road this summer. On Tuesday, the TikTok favorite musician announced that he’ll be embarking on the Charlie Live Experience tour this May.
Puth will start his tour at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival, and is set to make stops at venues including Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theater.
The North American tour follows his short “One Night Only” tour stops last November. It’s his full complete North American tour since 2018’s The Voicenotes Tour, when he was accompanied by Haille Steinfeld on the road.
Back in October, Puth caught up with Rolling Stone about creating his album on TikTok for all to see. His LP Charlie featured songs like “Light Switch,” “Left and Right” with Jung Kook, and “I Don’t Think That I Like Her.“
“I don’t think I’m ever gonna make an album where I’m hiding away from people,” he told Rolling Stone, “and I’m in my little cocoon and then one day I’ll be ready to share it with everybody. It just doesn’t feel like me.”
Charlie Puth’s “The Charlie Live Experience” Tour Dates
May 20 – Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, MEX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
May 24 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
May 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
May 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
May 31 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
June 1 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
June 3 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 4 – Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap
June 6 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
June 7 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 9 – Toronto, ON, CAN @ Budweiser Stage
June 10 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
June 12 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
June 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
June 15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
June 18 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
June 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
June 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
June 24 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
June 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
June 27 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
June 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 30 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 1 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBA
July 3 – Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
July 6 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
July 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
July 9 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
July 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
