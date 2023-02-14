Charlie Puth Plots ‘Live Experience’ Tour for Self-Titled Album

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Charlie Puth is ready to take his self-titled album on the road this summer. On Tuesday, the TikTok favorite musician announced that he’ll be embarking on the Charlie Live Experience tour this May.

Puth will start his tour at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival, and is set to make stops at venues including Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theater.

The North American tour follows his short “One Night Only” tour stops last November. It’s his full complete North American tour since 2018’s The Voicenotes Tour, when he was accompanied by Haille Steinfeld on the road.

Back in October, Puth caught up with Rolling Stone about creating his album on TikTok for all to see. His LP Charlie featured songs like “Light Switch,” “Left and Right” with Jung Kook, and “I Don’t Think That I Like Her.“

“I don’t think I’m ever gonna make an album where I’m hiding away from people,” he told Rolling Stone, “and I’m in my little cocoon and then one day I’ll be ready to share it with everybody. It just doesn’t feel like me.”

Charlie Puth’s “The Charlie Live Experience” Tour Dates

May 20 – Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, MEX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

May 24 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

May 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

May 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

May 31 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

June 1 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

June 3 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 4 – Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap

June 6 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

June 7 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 9 – Toronto, ON, CAN @ Budweiser Stage

June 10 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino

June 12 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

June 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

June 15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

June 18 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

June 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

June 24 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

June 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

June 27 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

June 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 30 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 1 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBA

July 3 – Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 6 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

July 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

July 9 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

July 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre