Charlie Hickey Taps Phoebe Bridgers for ‘Ten Feet Tall’

Charlie Hickey has revealed “Ten Feet Tall,” a new single featuring Phoebe Bridgers. The track is off his debut EP, Count the Stairs, out February 26th.

The EP was co-written, produced, mixed, and engineered by Marshall Vore, Bridgers’ bandmate and collaborator. The accompanying video — directed by Zoe Donahoe and Adam Sputh — features Hickey skateboarding and riding scooters with Bridgers, Vore, and others. “I thought I was 10 feet tall/thought I was above it all,” Hickey sings, harmonizing with Bridgers. “But I was just standing on your shoulders.”

“‘Ten Feet Tall’ is sort of a different animal than any other song I’ve written,” Hickey said in a statement. “I was going to school at the time and was feeling quite alienated in this little world where everybody was instantly partying with their brand-new best friends and fun came so naturally. I found solace in Marshall’s studio on the weekends. This was our first proper attempt at writing together and we were writing something really horrible. We were both kind of delirious and Marshall started singing the verse melody for the song as a joke, making fun of what we had been trying to write. But when I heard it, I said to him, ‘Wait, that’s the song that we’ve been trying to write.'”

“After that, we wrote the rest that night and recorded it the next day,” Hickey continued. “We re-recorded it a few times before going back to what we did that day. I’ve never written or recorded a song like that since, and we weren’t sure it was even gonna come out but when I hear it back, it really serves as a time capsule of a very confusing/depressing but also very fruitful and fun time in my life!”

“Ten Feet Tall” follows the single “No Good at Lying,” released last fall.

Count the Stairs Tracklist



1. No Good at Lying

2. Count the Stairs

3. Two Haunted Houses

4. Seeing Things

5. Ten Feet Tall

6. Notre Dame