Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Lady Gaga on Dr. Ford: 'She Was Brave Enough ... To Protect This Country' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Go Back to ‘1999’ on New Song

Duo bask in nostalgia for the easiness of childhood in first collaboration together

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan bask in Nineties nostalgia for their bouncy new single “1999.” The song is the pair’s first collaboration together.

On the referential tune, the pair look back on the year 1999 and reminisce about how much easier life was for them that year. “I just wanna go back/Sing ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time,'” they sing on the upbeat chorus, between references to MTV, their budding sexual awakenings and their childhood homes.

Charli XCX has spent the past several months opening for Taylor Swift on her Reputation World Tour. The North American leg wrapped this week, and the tour itself will continue in a week with shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan. XCX’s last full-length album was 2014’s Sucker. She has released two acclaimed mixtapes since then, including the December release Pop 2. While on tour with Swift, she has released several new singles including the long-teased “Girls Night Out.”

Sivan is currently touring in support of his sophomore album Bloom, which was released in August. The LP debuted at Number Four and features collaborations with Gordi and Ariana Grande.

In This Article: Charli XCX, Troye Sivan

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad