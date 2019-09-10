Hear Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Reunite on New Single ‘2099’

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have dropped a collaborative single “2099,” the pair’s follow-up to their joint tune “1999.” The song was produced by produced by A.G. Cook and Ö, and serves as the closing track on Charli XCX’s new album Charli.

The futuristic, synth-heavy song sees the pair sharing vocals over a layers of sound, making reference to NASCAR, which apparently still exists 100 years into the future. The duo are also working on a music video for the track, which Charli XCX confirmed in an Instagram post.

Charli, Charli XCX’s fifth album, drops September 13th. She has previously released several other tracks, including “Warm,” a collaboration with Haim, and “Blame It on Your Love,” which features Lizzo. “1999,” which Charli XCX and Sivan first released last fall, will also appear on the album.

The singer told Rolling Stone that she and Sivan met by happenstance and then decided to collaborate. “When I first moved to LA three years ago and first got my place, I was doing a lot of house parties,” she said. “It’d be open invite and a lot of people came, a lot of people I didn’t know. It was pretty fun actually. Troye came to one of the parties, and that’s where I first met him. We got talking and realized we had a lot of mutual friends. Immediately I thought he was super sweet.”