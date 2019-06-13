Charli XCX Announces First Album in Five Years, ‘Charli’

Charli XCX has announced her long-awaited third album, Charli. The LP will be released on September 13th and will precede a world tour.
The 26-year-old pop star announced Charli on Instagram, revealing the album cover and track list as well. She executive produced the 15-track album alongside frequent collaborator AG Cook. Like her 2017 mixtapes Number 1 Angel and Pop 2, Charli features an assortment of guest features, many of whom have worked with XCX before. Sky Ferreira, Christine and the Queens, Clairo and Big Freedia are some of her new collaborators.
“This album is my most personal, which is why I decided to call it by my name,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve put as many of my emotions, my thoughts, my feelings and my experiences with relationships into these 15 songs and I am so proud of them. Those of you who have been with me on my journey as an artist, I know you have waited for a new album from me for a long time, and I really hope Charli is all you can imagine and more. I cry when I listen to it – and I also wanna party when I listen to it so I KNOW ITS GOOD.”
XCX will set out on a world tour following the LP’s release, though she has several global festival dates lined up for July and August as well. Tommy Genesis, Dorian Electra, Brooke Candy and Allie X will be her support acts on the North American leg, playing different shows.
XCX’s last full-length LP was 2014’s Sucker. In the five years since, she has focused on touring, collaborative projects and singles. In 2017, she surprised fans with two mixtapes. Last year, she joined Camila Cabello as an opening act on Taylor Swift’s Reputation World Tour.
Charli Track List
1. “Next Level Charli”
2. “Gone” feat. Christine and the Queens
3. “Cross You Out” feat. Sky Ferreira
4. “1999” feat. Troye Sivan
5. “Click” feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash
6. “Warm” feat. HAIM
7. “Thoughts”
8. “Blame It On Your Love” feat. Lizzo
9. “White Mercedes”
10. “Silver Cross”
11. “I Don’t Wanna Know”
12. “Official”
13. “Shake It” feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar
14. “February 2017” feat. Clairo and Yaeji
15. “2099” feat. Troye Sivan
Charli XCX North American Tour Dates
September 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
September 21 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
September 23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
September 24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
September 25 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
September 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee
September 28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
October 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
October 2 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
October 4 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
October 5 @ Vancouver, BC – Commodore
October 6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
October 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union
October 9 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
October 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
October 14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
October 15 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
October 17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
October 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
October 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
October 22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
