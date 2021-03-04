Charli XCX, the 1975 Collaborate on No Rome Song ‘Spinning’

Charli XCX and the 1975 have teamed up with No Rome for a new song, “Spinning.” No Rome produced the track with George Daniel and the 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Over an energetic house beat, Charli XCX sings of a whirlwind romance with a fellow party-goer: “Found you at four in the morning/Confidence soaring/Thought you moved onto a new thing/But you keep it revolving.”

“I think [R]ome and the 1975 guys are so talented, it’s honestly so cool to have this song with them,” the singer wrote on Twitter the day before the song dropped. “I feel like we all speak the same musical language in someway, and that language is stunning/exquisite/tasteful and chic.”

The 1975 and No Rome, who are both signed to the British label Dirty Hit, collaborated together on the 2018 track “Narcissist.” No Rome also appeared in the video for the 1975’s “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime,” from 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. No Rome released his most recent studio album Crying in the Prettiest Places, while the 1975 released their fourth studio LP Notes on a Conditional Form last May.

During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in the spring of 2020, Charli XCX conceived of, recorded, produced, and released a new album, How I’m Feeling Now, over six weeks.