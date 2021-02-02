Charli XCX Releases Statement on Death of Sophie

Charli XCX has released a statement on the death of Sophie, one of her most frequent collaborators. The Glasgow-born artist and producer died last weekend at the age of 34 from an accidental fall.

“It’s really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life,” Charli XCX wrote. “There are so many memories, so many small details, so many different views and incredible feelings and stories. It’s impossible to summarize the journey I went on with Sophie. Even the most insignificant things felt enormous. I can’t explain how I feel and I can’t encapsulate what a unique person she was in one small social media post.”

She went on: “I will honor Sophie in my own time personally, in my grief, through my memories, through my work, through writing things only I will read. But for now, all I can [say] is that I will miss her terribly; her smile, her laugh, her dancing in the studio, her gentle inquisitive voice, her cutting personality, her ability to command a room without even trying, her incredible vision, and mind. She taught me so much about myself without even realizing. I wish I had told her more how special she was, not just her music, but her as a person. I love you and I will never forget you, Sophie.”

Sophie produced nearly a dozen tracks for Charli XCX over the course of her career, including “Roll With Me” from Number 1 Angel, “Out of My Head” from Pop 2, and 2016’s Vroom Vroom EP.