Charli XCX, Sky Ferreira Find Liberation in Heartbreak in New Collaboration ‘Cross You Out’

Charli XCX and Sky Ferreira have teamed up for a synth-heavy club banger of a breakup song, “Cross You Out.” The track is the fourth single from Charli XCX’s Charli, her third studio album, out September 13th.

“Cross You Out” sees the two pop idols finding closure and liberation in the end of a relationship: “When you’re not around/When you’re not around/I’ll finally cross you out.” Over synths that soar as high as a Gothic cathedral, Ferreira sings, “Century of tears/Sadness was another denial.”

Charli XCX previously released the fiery music video for “Gone,” featuring Christine and the Queens, as well as the two singles “1999” and “Blame It On Your Love” with Troye Sivan and Lizzo, respectively. The track list for Charli teases many more collaborators, including HAIM, Kim Petras, Big Freedia, Cupcakke and Yaeji, alongside additional artists.

Charli has also been a featured artist herself for a handful of artists this year, including on Pabllo Vittar’s “Flash Pose” and BTS’s “Dream Glow.” In support of Charli, she’ll embark on a world tour starting September 20th in Atlanta, Georgia with the U.S. leg running through October 22nd and ending at Terminal 5 in New York.