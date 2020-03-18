Charli XCX Will Host Daily ‘Self-Isolation’ Livestream With Special Guests

With the live music industry in shambles thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, more and more artists are turning to livestreaming and other virtual options for performing their music and connecting with fans in these trying times. On Wednesday, Charli XCX became the latest, announcing her own daily “Self-Isolation IG Livestream.”

The series will focus around “daily online events, aimed at providing support to those currently self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” with the goal to “spark conversation, share insight, or simply entertain fans across the world who are currently practicing social distancing.”

Charli will have a different guest on the show every day. For the first installment, she’s joined by her “Gone” collaborator Christine and the Queens for “An Emo Chat” about the state of the COVID-19 crisis – “an open conversation about the current situation and how it can affect creativity and their mental health.” Upcoming episodes this week include “Personal Training” with Diplo, “Girls Night In” with Rita Ora, “Would U Rather” with Kim Petras and “Art Class” with Clairo.

“Viewers are encouraged to be as active in each event as possible, joining the conversation or taking part at home,” reads an official press statement for the show. “Through the week’s entire program of online events, Charli will be looking to connect the online world and the real world through shared experience—spreading positivity via her own platform. We’re all in this together, so self-isolation doesn’t have to be isolating.”

Charli XCX “Self-Isolation IG Livestream” Schedule

March 18, 12:00 pm ET – An Emo Chat w/ Christine and the Queens

March 19, 1:00 pm ET – Personal Training w/ Diplo

March 20, Time TBC – Girls Night In w/ Rita Ora

March 21, Time TBC – Would U Rather w/ Kim Petras

March 22, 3:00 pm ET – Art Class w/ Clairo