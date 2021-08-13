Charli XCX, Saweetie Are ‘Out Out’ on Dancefloor on Joel Corry, Jax Jones Song

U.K. dance producers Joel Corry and Jax Jones have joined forces for the bumping new track, “Out, Out” featuring Charli XCX and Saweetie. The song samples Belgian musician Stromae’s 2010 global hit “Alors on Danse.”

Charli XCX and Saweetie beckon all to hit the dancefloor. “If we’re going out, out for the night/I’ma meet you down on the floor,” Charli sings. “We can get it started, let’s go/Just watch me dance.” Saweetie raps to have the “DJ run it back” to keep the party going.

“I’m a huge fan of Stromae’s classic ‘Alors on Danse’ and wanted to put a fun spin on it for summer 2021,” Corry said in a statement. “Now we can party again, I want everyone to let their hair down and go ‘Out Out!'”

“‘Out Out’ feels like a proper party starter and is the perfect blend of our different sounds,” Jones added in a statement. “I’m a big fan of Charli and Saweetie, having them on the song makes it feel like a moment with real synergy — at just the right time.”

Charli XCX recently announced she will be releasing the new song “Good Ones” on September 2nd. On October 16th, she will headline All Things Go Music Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, alongside St. Vincent and Haim. Saweetie recently dropped “Fast (Motion),” a single from her upcoming delayed debut LP Pretty Bitch Music.