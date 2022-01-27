Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Plead for Love to Stay in ‘Beg for You’

Charli XCX has teamed up with Rina Sawayama for her new single “Beg for You.” The track will appear on Charli XCX’s upcoming Crash album arriving on March 18.

British producer Digital Song Animal produced the track, which features a sample of Petra Marklund’s dance hit “Cry for You,” performed under the moniker September. The two exchange verses about missing their respective loves when they depart, reminiscing about intimate moments when they’re gone.

“Oh don’t you leave me this way/Won’t you wait another hour or two,” Charli sings on the chorus. “You know I need you to stay/Don’t make me beg for you, ’cause I’ll beg for you.”

The single follows previously released LP song “New Shapes,” Charli’s collaboration with Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens that dropped in November. Charli was scheduled as a musical guest for Saturday Night Live last month, but due to a lighter crew as a result of the Omicron surge, she instead appeared in a pre-recorded music segment with Paul Rudd called “Christmas Socks.”

She’s set to embark on a North American tour beginning March 26 with a two-night stint at Fox Theatre, in Oakland, California, and ends on April 29 at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The European leg of the tour follows in May and runs through June.