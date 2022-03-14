Charli XCX Breaks ‘Every Rule’ of Love on Surprise New Song

Charli XCX reflects on the sweetness of a prohibited love on her new track “Every Rule.” The pop ballad follows Charli as she sings about meeting with a love interest already in a relationship — someone she’s willing to break rules for.

“Straight away we started falling/Conversation never boring,” she sings on the track produced by A.G. Cook and Oneohtrix Point Never. “When your lips brushed up against my skin/All I wanted was to let you in.” (Charli is no stranger to singing about rule-breaking. Remember her “Boom Clap” follow up, “Break the Rules”?)

On Twitter, Charli wrote that she “couldn’t wait so i’m giving you every rule” before she releases her next album Crash this Friday, March 18. The latest offering is slower and softer compared to the first few singles she shared ahead of the album’s release. Those include “Good Ones,” which arrived last year, as well as her collaborations with Rina Sawayama, “Beg For You,” and Caroline Polacheck and Christine and the Queens on “New Shapes.” She also dropped “Baby” earlier this month and performed the song on Saturday Night Live.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Charli said of her new album, “The reason making Crash felt so right is because I don’t think people expected me to do that. I always feel most myself when I’m challenging people and maybe sometimes confusing people.”