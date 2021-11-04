If You Don’t Listen to Charli XCX’s New Album You Will ‘Burn in Hell’

Charli XCX has announced her new album Crash and dropped her latest single “New Shapes,” featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens. The LP — “The fifth and final album in my record deal…” the singer noted — arrives Mar. 18, 2022.

In a release penned by Charli XCX, she wrote of her new LP, “I was able to possess and persuade an incredible group of producers and collaborators to contribute to Crash by using my femme fatale powers and a multitude of dark spells and curses. Some of these include A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave, and Mike Wise. They will all remain locked in my basement forever.”

The “exquisite” “New Shapes” — produced by Deaton Chris Anthony and Linus Wiklund — follows Charli XCX’s previous single “Good Ones,” “a track signaling a new chapter for me in which I embraced all that the life of a pop figurehead has to offer in today’s world — celebrity, obsession, and global hits,” she wrote.

Additionally, Charli XCX announced a North American tour that kicks off Mar. 26 in Oakland, California. “If you don’t stream ‘New Shapes’ or purchase tickets to the tour you will most definitely burn in hell,” she warned.

Charli XCX Tour Dates

March 26 – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA

March 29 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

April 1 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

April 3 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

April 6 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

April 8 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

April 9 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

April 10 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

April 12 – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA

April 13 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

April 15 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

April 16 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

April 18 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

April 20 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

April 22 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

April 23 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

April 25 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

April 26 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

April 28 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN

April 29 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL