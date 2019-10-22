See How Charli XCX Formed Nasty Cherry in ‘I’m With the Band’ Trailer

Charli XCX-formed band Nasty Cherry are the subject of a new Netflix documentary called I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry. The series will debut on November 15th.

During a show at NYC’s Terminal 5 Monday, Charli XCX airdropped a Notes App letter to her fans in the audience. “I wanted to share this secret with you guys, my most hardcore fans, over this lil airdrop situation — coz then you’d hear the news FIRST,” she wrote. “So here it goes… over the past year, I’ve been making and starring in a TV show about my favourite band (who I put together) — Nasty Cherry.”

In the trailer, XCX and the four musicians who make up the group (Gabbriette Bechtel, Chloe Chaidez, Georgia Somary and Debbie Knox-Hewson) are seen in studio, rehearsals and during their downtime. XCX refers to the group as “unashamedly real and also badass” as the band sings “Music With Your Dad” and “Win” play in the background.

Nasty Cherry was formed by XCX last year and have begun releasing singles over the last few months. They’ve also played sold out shows in New York and Los Angeles. They will release their debut EP in November.