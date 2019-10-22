 See How Charli XCX Formed Nasty Cherry in ‘I’m With the Band’ Trailer – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Singer/Songwriter Caylee Hammack Opens Up About Breaking Through in Nashville Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See How Charli XCX Formed Nasty Cherry in ‘I’m With the Band’ Trailer

Netflix docuseries will drop in November

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Charli XCX-formed band Nasty Cherry are the subject of a new Netflix documentary called I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry. The series will debut on November 15th.

During a show at NYC’s Terminal 5 Monday, Charli XCX airdropped a Notes App letter to her fans in the audience. “I wanted to share this secret with you guys, my most hardcore fans, over this lil airdrop situation — coz then you’d hear the news FIRST,” she wrote. “So here it goes… over the past year, I’ve been making and starring in a TV show about my favourite band (who I put together) — Nasty Cherry.”

In the trailer, XCX and the four musicians who make up the group (Gabbriette Bechtel, Chloe Chaidez, Georgia Somary and Debbie Knox-Hewson) are seen in studio, rehearsals and during their downtime. XCX refers to the group as “unashamedly real and also badass” as the band sings “Music With Your Dad” and “Win” play in the background.

Nasty Cherry was formed by XCX last year and have begun releasing singles over the last few months. They’ve also played sold out shows in New York and Los Angeles. They will release their debut EP in November.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.