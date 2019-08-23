Hear Charli XCX’s New Song ‘Miss U’ From ’13 Reasons Why’ Soundtrack

Charli XCX has contributed a new song, “Miss U,” to the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack. The release of “Miss U” and the soundtrack coincides with the Netflix series’ Season 3 premiere Friday.

Musically, “Miss U” is as close to a ballad as we’ve heard from Charli XCX, its lyrics fitting the regret and paranoia of the show: “Some nights, I go back there/Right back where we used to love/Think I messed up somewhere/Don’t know what I keep running from.”

In Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why, the sudden death of Bryce Walker will play a major role in the storyline. “Everyone has their reasons… The secrets at Liberty High run deep, and in the aftermath of the Homecoming game all of the friends have something to hide. As the mystery of his death engulfs the town, there are numerous suspects in focus,” reads the season synopsis.

Charli XCX’s eponymous third album, Charli, is out September 13th. She previously released the fiery music video for “Gone,” featuring Christine and the Queens, as well as three other singles “1999” with Troye Sivan, “Blame It On Your Love” with Lizzo and “Cross You Out” with Sky Ferreira. The track list for Charli includes many more collaborators, including HAIM, Kim Petras, Big Freedia, Cupcakke and Yaeji, alongside additional artists.