Watch Charli XCX Discuss Artistic Growth for ‘Live From the Artists Den’

Soon after announcing her long-awaited third studio album Charli, Charli XCX sat down for an exclusive interview and performance for the public television series Live From the Artists Den. While XCX’s album drops on Friday September 13th, her episode will air on Friday September 27th as well as through that following weekend by market.

In an exclusive clip from her interview, the pop star reflects on how she has grown and changed as an artist since signing her record deal at age 16. “When I got signed, I was like ‘Cool, I’m going to be Britney [Spears],'” she recalls, believing that she’d make pop music and find immediate success on the level of Spears when she was also a teenager. “I didn’t understand the process of becoming an artist, writing songs and developing your sound. I learned so much so quickly, and I think I’m a completely different artist now than when I signed my deal.”

XCX’s Live From the Artists Den interview was filmed in June during World Pride in New York City. She performed on the Rooftop at Pier 17, in NYC’s Seaport District. The set featured live debuts of songs from her new LP, including the track “White Ferrari” as well as classics like “Vroom Vroom” and “Boys.” The episode is part of Season 13 for the public television series, which also features Shawn Mendes, James Bay and Vance Joy. Check your local listings for the air time.