Charli XCX, Laura Jane Grace, David Lynch Set for Bonnaroo’s Virtual Roo-Ality

Charli XCX, Laura Jane Grace, David Lynch and more will appear during Bonnaroo’s 2020 Virtual Roo-Ality festival, streaming September 24th through 26th on YouTube.

The event will boast a mix of original programming, new performances and a handful of classic sets from the Bonnaroo archives, including the full-length streaming premiere of what turned out to be the Beastie Boys’ final live show at Bonnaroo 2009. A complete schedule will be announced soon.

Artists set to partake in Virtual Roo-Ality include Jamila Woods, Ashley McBryde, Nathaniel Rateliff, Denzel Curry, Tank and the Bangas, RMR, St. Paul and the Broken Bones and the Resistance Revival Chorus. Additionally, Bruce Hornsby will share a collaboration with James Mercer, Rob Moose and Polo G; Old Crowe Medicine Show will host the Bonnarootennany with Billy Strings, Dom Flemons and Molly Tuttle; and Brooklyn-based funk band Turkuaz will team up with Talking Heads guitarist Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew for their tribute to Remain in Light.

Meanwhile, the lineup of archival sets includes James Brown in 2003, Metallica in 2008, Run the Jewels in 2015, the White Stripes in 2007, Dave Matthews and Friends in 2004, My Morning Jacket in 2011, Nile Rodgers and Chic in 2018 and Tears for Fears in 2015.

Virtual Roo-Ality will feature an array of other digital activities as well, including the Sanctuary of Self Love, curated by Paramore’s Hayley Williams, which will feature conversations with panelists such as Charli XCX, Laura Jane Grace, Blair Imani and more. Both Action Bronson and Big Freedia have food-themed content in the works, while A-Trak, Flamingosis and LP Giobbi will spin tunes during the late-night Robe Rage dance party.