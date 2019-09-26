Charli XCX, Jimmy Fallon Perform Depeche Mode/Icona Pop Mashup on ‘Tonight Show’

Charli XCX and Jimmy Fallon performed a live mashup on The Tonight Show Wednesday night, as part of the late-night program’s Live Show series running this week. The pair combined Depeche Mode’s 1981 song “I Just Can’t Get Enough” with Charli and Icona Pop’s 2012 single “I Love It,” written by Charli XCX and considered her breakout hit.

The performance begins with Fallon, dressed in a leather jacket with plenty of pomade in his hair, singing into a microphone while being broadcast over an Eighties-era color television screen. Fallon sings the first verse of “I Just Can’t Get Enough” before the camera pans over to Charli, live on the Tonight Show soundstage, as she sings “I Love It” over the Depeche Mode backing track. The two performers then come together to sing the mashup in front of the clapping studio audience.

Charli XCX, who also recently performed “Gone” on The Tonight Show, released her third studio album Charli this past month. She’s released a string of music videos from the record all summer, most recently “2099,” featuring Troye Sivan.