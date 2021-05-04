 Jeezy, Charli XCX Offer Wisdom in New 'Best Advice' Podcast Trailer - Rolling Stone
Charli XCX, Jeezy Share Wisdom on Life and Music in Trailer for ‘Best Advice’ Podcast

New Spotify interview series will also feature Billy Corgan, Conor Oberst, Joey Bada$$, and more

Jon Blistein

Charli XCX, Jeezy, Billy Corgan, and more share some words of wisdom in the new trailer for the upcoming Spotify podcast interview series, Best Advice, which will premiere May 6th.

The show will be hosted by Kim Taylor Bennett, who says in the trailer that the show will present candid conversations with artists as they discuss “all the twists and turns their careers have taken, and all the best advice they’ve received along the way.”

The clip opens with a snippet of Jeezy talking about getting checked early on in his career by hip-hop legends like E-40 and Snoop Dogg, while elsewhere Corgan talks about throwing himself fully into his art, and Hayley Kiyoko stresses that being an artist means one has to learn to love the grind.

It’s Charli XCX, however, who offers up one of the most intriguing bits of advice, passed down from her dad: “My dad, he was like, ‘Make sure that you’re like Tom Hanks.’ And I was like, ‘What?’”

Best Advice will premiere with two episodes featuring Jeezy and Charli XCX. Future episodes will boast conversations with Conor Oberst, Joey Bada$$, Ashnikko, Princess Nokia, and Russ.

