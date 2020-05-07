Charli XCX Drops Ode to Her Boyfriend ‘I Finally Understand’

Charli XCX appeared on Apple Beats 1 with Zane Lowe to discuss her latest quarantine single, “I Finally Understand,” and to chat about how self-isolation with her boyfriend has brought them closer together.

“The song is basically about [how] me and my boyfriend are quarantined together during this time,” she told Lowe. “I’m conscious that I’ve spoken about this a lot and I don’t want people to be like, ‘Shut up about your boyfriend.’ [But] I’m writing about what I know, and we’re quarantined together, and our relationship wasn’t in a brilliant place prior to quarantine. I’m not going to say at the end of the road, but close to it — we were living on separate sides of the country, and even though we were physically far apart, we were emotionally quite distant as well.”

She went on: “I’m extremely lucky that [quarantine] has brought us physically close together — because now we’re living in the same house — but also emotionally, and I finally understand that this person is somebody who I can trust with my life and I will have my security and protection at the front point of their heart no matter what. So that’s what it’s about, very emo.”

“I Finally Understand” will be featured on How I’m Feeling Now, an album that Charli XCX is recording and producing entirely in quarantine with the help of her fans. It’s due out May 15th.