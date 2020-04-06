 Charli XCX Announces 'DIY' Quarantine Album 'How I'm Feeling Now' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Mike and the Moonpies, 'Danger' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Charli XCX Announces ‘DIY’ Quarantine Album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’

Album’s entire recording process will be shared on social media

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charli XCXCharli XCX in concert at O2 Academy Brixton, London UK - 31 Oct 2019

Charli XCX announced that she'll be recording a new collaborative album, 'How I'm Feeling Now,' while in self-quarantine

RMV/Shutterstock

Charli XCX is keeping herself busy this quarantine by recording a whole new album — and she needs your help.

The British pop star announced in a video on Monday that she’ll be releasing the LP, with the working title: How I’m Feeling Now, on May 15th, and that she’ll be making the entire process collaborative with her fans.

“For me, staying positive goes hand-in-hand with being creative, and so that’s why I’ve decided that I’m going to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch,” she said. “The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times, just because I’m only gonna be able to use the tools that I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos, everything. In that sense, it’ll be very DIY.”

She continued, “I’ll also be reaching out to people online to collaborate with. And I’m going to keep the entire process super open so that anybody who wants to watch can. I’ll be posting demos, I’ll be posting a cappellas, text conversations with any collaborators. I’ll be filming myself in the studio, I’ll be doing Zoom conferences to ask fans or anyone watching for opinions or ideas. I’m going to set up an email address so that fans or anyone can send me beats or references.”

So far, Charli has spent quarantine hosting a daily Instagram Live series where she chats with other artists, including Orville Peck and Rina Sawayama. Her last album, Charli, was released in 2019.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Charli XCX, coronavirus, covid-19

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.