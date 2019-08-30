Hear Charli XCX, Haim’s Subdued New Song ‘Warm’

Charli XCX has released her latest collaborative track from her upcoming third studio album, Charli, out on September 13th. The song, “Warm,” features vocals from the band Haim, which describe a relationship on the rocks over a subdued electronic beat.

“You’ve gotta tell me the reason/Why we can’t fall in love,” Charli pleads in Autotune over and over in the song’s chorus, which is also echoed by Haim’s trademark harmonies.

“Warm” is the fifth single to come from Charli, after “1999” with Troye Sivan, “Blame It on Your Love” with Lizzo, “Gone” with Christine and the Queens and “Cross You Out” with Sky Ferreira. (“1999” and “Gone” were both released with music videos as well.) The album also features Yaeji, Clairo, Brooke Candy, Big Freedia, Cupcakke and more artists.

Outside of her forthcoming album, Charli XCX has contributed “Miss U” to the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack — in time for the Netflix show’s third season — as well as collaborated with Pabllo Vittar on “Flash Pose”, BTS on “Dream Glow” and Diplo on “Spicy.” She will tour in support of Charli in the U.S. this fall, kicking off at Atlanta, Georgia’s Buckhead Theatre on September 20th and wrapping up with two shows at New York’s Terminal 5, on October 21st and 22nd. Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra and Allie X will be featured as opening acts on the tour.