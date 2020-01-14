Hear Charli XCX and Galantis Celebrate Nintendo on ‘We Are Born to Play’

Charli XCX and Galantis have teamed up to create a buoyant theme song for Japan’s Super Nintendo World, which is set to open at Universal Studios Japan this summer. The song, “We Are Born to Play,” was released as a music video previewing the park and its connection to Super Mario, with Charli XCX hanging out with Toad on top of Peach’s castle.

Super Nintendo World will launch at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka ahead of the summer Olympics, which kick off in Tokyo in July. The video showcases some of the park as Charli sings, “Days and nights/ I’m captured by the feeling/ Love the ride/ And now I’m really living life/ Alive, a super kind of feeling/ Jump on board the ride tonight.”

Charli XCX released her third album, Charli, last September. The album included collaborations with Sky Ferreira, Christine and the Queens, Clairo and Big Freedia, as well as a track with Lizzo. The singer is touring Australia and New Zealand this winter, and will appear at both weekends of Coachella in April. Galantis, meanwhile, recently released a collaboration with Dolly Parton called “Faith” and the Swedish duo are expected to release their new album Church this year.