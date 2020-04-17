 Charli XCX's 'Forever' Video Is a Shining Document of Quarantine Life - Rolling Stone
Charli XCX’s ‘Forever’ Video Is a Shining Document of Quarantine Life

Artist edits together many, many fan videos from self-isolation as part of her How I’m Feeling Now quarantine project

Charli XCX has taken on an ambitious project during quarantine: writing, recording and producing a full-length album, How I’m Feeling Now, by May 15th — using only the tools at her disposal in self-isolation and feedback from her fans via social media.

Charli dropped the project’s first single, “Forever,” earlier this month, and now has released its crowd-sourced music video.

The clip is compiled from many, many videos that fans sent to Charli from self-quarantine, along with videos taken from her concerts as recent as last year. Charli herself appears a few times among the madness, lounging in her bedroom and lip-syncing to the track: “I’ll love you forever/Even when we aren’t together.” It’s a shining document of this strange time we’re all living in, combining the realities of quarantine life with memories of having fun in the time before social distancing.

“This video is made up of your clips of the moments/people/places/things in life you wish to cherish forever…thank you so much for helping me make this video, it wouldn’t have been possible without you,” Charli wrote on Twitter.

Next week, Charli XCX will be participating in a “digital festival” taking place in the video game Minecraft, organized by 100 Gecs.

