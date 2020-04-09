Charli XCX Drops ‘Forever,’ Her First Single Recorded in Quarantine

Charli XCX announced earlier this week that she’ll be making a full album, How I’m Feeling Now, while in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. She plans to share the entire process of recording and producing with her fans on social media.

The album won’t be completed until May 15th, but, for now, Charli has shared the debut single, “Forever.”

So far, Charli has kept her promise of transparency and shared much of the behind-the-scenes process behind “Forever” to Instagram. On Tuesday, she unveiled the song’s demos on Instagram Live and later asked fans to choose one of three photos for the single’s cover art.

“For me, staying positive goes hand-in-hand with being creative, and so that’s why I’ve decided that I’m going to use this isolation time to make a brand-new album from scratch,” Charli said of How I’m Feeling Now. “The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times, just because I’m only gonna be able to use the tools that I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos, everything. In that sense, it’ll be very DIY.”

Besides working on her new album, Charli has spent quarantine hosting a daily Instagram Live series where she chats with other artists. Her last LP, Charli, was released in 2019.