Doc Antle, Zoo Owner from 'Tiger King,' Indicted for Alleged Wildlife Trafficking, Money Laundering
Charli XCX Sounds ‘Hot In It’ on New Party Banger With Tiësto

“It truly is an anthem,” says Charli XCX about the track

By

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Charli XCX performs on the John Peel Stag during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Charli XCX performs on the John Peel Stag during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Charli XCX performs on the John Peel Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.

Kate Green/Getty Images

We can already hear the clubs blasting this banger. On Thursday, Charli XCX released EDM-pop collaboration “Hot In It” with Dutch DJ Tiësto as part of his upcoming album — and the song has instantly become a TikTok favorite.

“Tonight, I’m gon’ be rockin’ it, droppin’ it/Shake my ass, no stoppin’ it,” Charli sings in the catchy chorus. “I look hot in it, hot in it, I look hot in it.”

Charli told Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show that the track felt “very me” when she heard it from Tiësto.

“I was so honored when I got the call, to be honest because I feel like we’ve been in each other’s ether for many, many years and nothing’s ever quite happened, but I’m so happy that we waited for this song because it truly is an Anthem,” she said. “Everybody wants to just party to this song. It’s back to my roots.”

Meanwhile, Tiësto said he had been “dying to work” with Charli for a long time but “it never happened.” “Finally I can put you off my bucket list. It’s amazing,” he said. “Just took to the next level. The original was just a sample, low male vocal and it just didn’t sound as good. And then she re-sang everything and it sounds incredible.”

The new track follows Tiësto’s release of “Don’t Be Shy” with Karol G, “The Motto” with Ava Max, and “The Business.” The singles will be part of an LP that’ll take Tiësto into a “complete new direction,” he said.

“I’ve been going more housey and more groovy,” he said. “I love that I could be anything nowadays, not just boxed into one style or one sound. It makes life so much more exciting when you have DJ sets and you can literally play whatever you want.”

Oh Charli XCX’s side, she dropped the deluxe edition of her album Crash earlier this year, featuring “Beg For You” with Rina Sawayama, standout solo tracks “Yuck” and “Used to Know Me,” along with the lead single “Good Ones.” She also celebrated the tenth anniversary of “I Love It” with Icona Pop earlier this month.

In This Article: Charli XCX, song announcement, Tiesto

