Charli XCX Unveils Electro-Pop Stunner, ‘Claws’

Charli XCX dropped a new pop gem, “Claws,” off her upcoming quarantine album, How I’m Feeling Now, out May 15th.

Produced by 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady, the electro-pop track centers around the chorus — “I like everything about you” — with tropical artwork to match its lyrics: “I’m not shy, make you sigh/Slip and slide up my thighs/Juicy just like clementines/Sorry if I make you cry.”

“Claws” follows the lead single “Forever,” released earlier this month. The song’s video featured a vast collection of XCX’s personal photos and videos shot during quarantine.

How I’m Feeling Now is a collaborative album Charli made with her fans; it was written and recorded during self-isolation during COVID-19. “For me, staying positive goes hand-in-hand with being creative, and so that’s why I’ve decided that I’m going to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch,” she said.

“The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times, just because I’m only gonna be able to use the tools that I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos, everything,” she added. “In that sense, it’ll be very DIY.”

Charli recently held her weekly Zoom conference for 1,000 fans, in which she answered questions about the making of the record’s visuals accompanied by hosts Paris Hilton, Gia Gunn and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

On Friday, the pop star will appear at 100 Gecs’ Square Garden, a digital festival inside the game Minecraft. The lineup includes pop experimentalists like Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, A.G. Cook and others.