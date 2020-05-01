 Charli XCX Parties in Front of a Greenscreen in 'Claws' Music Video - Rolling Stone
Charli XCX Parties in Front of a Greenscreen in ‘Claws’ Music Video

Goofy CGI visual continues her How I’m Feeling Now quarantine project

Charli XCX is releasing her quarantine album, How I’m Feeling Now, on May 15th, so one can imagine that the pop star is hard at work scrambling to get the LP finished in time.

Yet, miraculously, Charli has still found the time to film an entire music video at home for “Claws,” one of the new album tracks, with her boyfriend Huck Kwong.

Directed by Charli and Charlotte Rutherford, the video is pretty straightforward: Just Charli XCX partying in front of a greenscreen in a whole slew of outfits — including a green morph suit — with a whole bunch of bubblegum surreal CGI imagery plastered on top. At one point, she leaves the confines of her home to go scootering around her Los Angeles neighborhood, but then she’s back to dancing in front of giant pink lobster claws and metallic robot snakes. The video ends with Charli and Kwong making out.

Charli has been working on How I’m Feeling Now with the help of her fans, hosting regular Zoom sessions and asking her Instagram followers for feedback, like choosing what the next single should be or how the artwork should look. She’s also been sharing her text conversations with the album’s collaborators, including 100 Gecs producer Dylan Brady, who helped produce “Claws.”

100 Gecs, Charli XCX, coronavirus, covid-19, Music Video

