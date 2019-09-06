Hear Charli XCX, Clairo, Yaeji Team for Reflective New Song ‘February 2017’

Charli XCX, Clairo and Yaeji traverse regret from the fallout of a past relationship on their new song “February 2017.” The song will appear on Charli XCX’s forthcoming Charli, which arrives on September 13th.

On the new track, Charli and her song conspirators reflect on the past, which builds from apologies into a euphoric synth-laden swell with stuttering electronic rhythms as they seek forgiveness. Charli and Clairo take turns with lines in the verses. “I keep saying I’m all right/But every single night when I cut off the lights/I feel like crying.” Soon, regret kicks in: “Sorry I broke you down/Sorry I tore your heart/I ripped it all apart/Your headlights in the dark.” Towards the end of the song, the tempo morphs to mirror the switching of radio stations and Yaeji jumps in with her verses.

“February 2017” follows “Warm,” which Charli unveiled last week. The new track is the sixth single to come from Charli, which includes previously released songs “1999” with Troye Sivan, “Blame It on Your Love” with Lizzo, “Gone” with Christine and the Queens and “Cross You Out” with Sky Ferreira. The album also features Brooke Candy, Big Freedia and Cupcakke alongside other artists.

In addition to her forthcoming album, Charli XCX has contributed “Miss U” to the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack as well as collaborated with Pabllo Vittar on “Flash Pose”, BTS on “Dream Glow” and Diplo on “Spicy.” She hits the road for the North American leg of her tour later this month. It kicks off at Atlanta, Georgia’s Buckhead Theatre on September 20th and wraps with two shows at New York’s Terminal 5, on October 21st and 22nd.