Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens Dance in Fire and Rain in ‘Gone’ Video

After several live performances of the track and much teasing on social media, Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens released the new single,”Gone.”

“This song is about those situations where you are surrounded by loads of people but feel so isolated and alone,” Charli XCX wrote on Instagram. “I feel like that a lot of the time in social situations. I never know what to do with myself, I feel so insecure and out of place and lost. I feel like a lot of people I know get those feelings. When it comes to me, I’ll either party through it and try to escape my feelings or I will totally cave in. The emotions that come alongside anxiety are so huge and crippling. This song is about breaking down but it’s also about breaking free.”

The pulsating duet comes with a video directed by frequent Chris collaborator Colin Solal Cardo (who also directed the recent Robyn video for “Ever Again”). It begins with Charli and Chris bound and tied in a web of thick rope to opposite sides of a car. Eventually, after much struggle, Chris manages to untie herself and goes over to free Charli, and what follows is a flurry of rain, fire, and enough partnered dancing for several YouTube Live commenters to proclaim, “Who said Pride is over??” Simply put, the video slaps.

“Gone” will be featured on Charli XCX’s forthcoming album Charli, produced by Charli XCX and A.G. Cook and featuring additional collaborations with Lizzo, Haim, Troye Sivan, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Big Freedia, Sky Ferreira, Clairo and Yaeji. She will perform at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on Sunday, July 21st and kick off her “Charli LIVE” tour on September 20th in Atlanta, GA, running through 22 dates before wrapping up with two nights at New York’s Terminal 5, October 21st-22nd. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Charli Track List

1. Next Level Charli

2. Gone feat. Christine and the Queens

3. Cross You Out feat. Sky Ferreira

4. 1999 feat. Troye Sivan

5. Click feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash

6. Warm feat. HAIM

7. Thoughts

8. Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo

9. White Mercedes

10. Silver Cross

11. I Don’t Wanna Know

12. Official

13. Shake It feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar

14. February 2017 feat. Clairo and Yaeji

15. 2099 feat. Troye Sivan

Charli LIVE North American Tour Dates

July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

September 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre w/ Tommy Genesis

September 21 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works w/ Tommy Genesis

September 23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall w/ Tommy Genesis

September 24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s w/ Tommy Genesis

September 25 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues w/ Tommy Genesis

September 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee w/ Brooke Candy

September 28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues w/ Brooke Candy

October 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern w/ Brooke Candy and Dorian Electra

October 2 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre w/ Brooke Candy

October 4 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market w/ Brooke Candy

October 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore w/ Brooke Candy

October 6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom w/ Brooke Candy

October 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union w/ Dorian Electra

October 9 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre w/ Dorian Electra

October 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue w/ Dorian Electra

October 14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

October 15 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre w/ Allie X

October 17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues w/ Allie X

October 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer w/ Dorian Electra

October 21 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 w/ Allie X

October 22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 w/ Allie X