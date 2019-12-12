 Charli XCX Releases New Song 'Bricks' With Tommy Genesis - Rolling Stone
Charli XCX Releases New Song ‘Bricks’ With Tommy Genesis

Track originally appeared in the film Assassination Nation

Charli XCX has teamed up with Vancouver rapper-model and frequent collaborator Tommy Genesis on a new single, “Bricks.” The A.G. Cook-produced song originally appeared in the 2018 black-comedy action film Assassination Nation, and finally got a proper release this week.

“Bricks” follows the duo’s remix of Tommy Genesis’ “100 Bad.” Genesis also opened for Charli XCX for several dates on the North American tour of her latest album, Charli. Genesis’ self-titled debut was released last December.

Charli XCX previously released the music videos “White Mercedes,” “2099” featuring Troye Sivan, and “Gone” featuring Christine and the Queens. The British pop star also appeared on The Tonight Show earlier this year to perform a mash-up of Icona Pop’s “I Love It” (which she featured on, and was one of her earliest hits) and Depeche Mode’s “Just Can’t Get Enough” with Jimmy Fallon.

Last month, Charli XCX debuted the Netflix documentary I’m With the Band, following her formation of the band Nasty Cherry. The film was released alongside Nasty Cherry’s debut LP.

