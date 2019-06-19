Charli XCX, Belle & Sebastian Tapped for Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

Charli XCX, Skepta and Belle & Sebastian will lead the charge this year at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris, which is set to take place October 31st through November 2nd. Held in Le Grande Halle de la Villette, the festival will also feature performances by Mura Masa, Chromatics and Hamza.

👁 LES PREMIERS NOMS 👁

Skepta – Chromatics – Belle and Sebastian – Charli XCX – mura masa – Hamza Ateyaba, Barrie, Ezra Collective, Flohio, Jamila Woods, Jessica Pratt, Kojey Radical, Nilüfer Yanya, slowthai, Weyes Blood… and more ! Billets et infos — https://t.co/ImCmRHvF1e pic.twitter.com/z3MjZYHJst — Pitchfork Paris 2019 (@pitchforkparis) June 18, 2019

Ateyaba, Barrie, Briston Maroney, Celeste, Desire, Ezra Collective, Flohio, Helado Negro, In Mirrors, Jackie Mendoza, Jamila Woods, Jessica Pratt, Kojey Radical, Korantemaa, Master Peace, Nilüfer Yanya and Orville Peck are also on the bill. Pitchfork Music Festival Paris will announce more artists in the coming weeks with plans for over 50 total acts.

The 9th annual Pitchfork Music Festival Paris, which first took place in 2011, will introduce two new stages, giving the festival more space with four total stages. Three-day early bird festival passes are currently on sale.

Charli XCX, who recently released “Blame It on Your Love” with Lizzo, has announced her third album Charli is coming on September 13th. The 15-track album, produced by the singer along with collaborator AG Cook, will feature guest appearances by Sky Ferreira, Christine and the Queens, Clairo and Big Freedia.

“This album is my most personal, which is why I decided to call it by my name,” XCX wrote on Instagram. “I’ve put as many of my emotions, my thoughts, my feelings and my experiences with relationships into these 15 songs and I am so proud of them. Those of you who have been with me on my journey as an artist, I know you have waited for a new album from me for a long time, and I really hope Charli is all you can imagine and more. I cry when I listen to it – and I also wanna party when I listen to it so I KNOW ITS GOOD.”