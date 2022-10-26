Charli D’Amelio Forays Into Music With Debut Single ‘If You Ask Me To’

Charli D’Amelio has gone from TikTok star to reality TV personality to Dancing with the Stars favorite — and now, with her new single, she can add budding singer to the list. On Tuesday night, following the finale of her family’s Hulu series The D’Amelios, D’Amelio released her debut single, “If You Ask Me To.”

“I’ve always loved music and performing. Once my online following started growing, I was able to showcase my passion for dance, but I felt that with so many other people entering the music space, there wasn’t room for me,” she said in a press statement. “However with my dad’s encouragement, I got into the studio at the beginning of this year just to pursue singing as a hobby. With each writing and recording session, my love for the process grew, and I became incredibly proud of the music we were making.”

The track is one of the first songs she wrote and recorded, and it “immediately became my favorite,” she said.

“I tinkered with it and changed up some lyrics and production over the last several months and got it to a place that made me truly happy,” she added. “I’m very proud of the work the team and I did on this song and am so excited for the world to finally hear it.”

D’Amelio is also set to release a music video directed by Andrew Sandler on Wednesday night. The video will follow the “journey of teenage heartbreak” and “conveys the difficulties of watching someone move on,” according to a press release.

With the song’s release, D’Amelio follows in the footsteps of her older sister Dixie D’Amelio, who released her album A Letter To Me in June, featuring her debut single “Be Happy,” along with songs like “Fallout” and “Shoulda Known Better.” Last year, Dixie collaborated with Wiz Khalifa on “One Whole Day” and tapped Rubi Rose for “Psycho.”