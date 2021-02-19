Hear Charles Lloyd and the Marvels Cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Anthem’

Charles Lloyd & the Marvels have released a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Anthem,” off their upcoming album Tone Poem. The song comes off of Cohen’s 1992 LP The Future and is known for the lines, “There is a crack in everything/That’s how the light gets in.”

The cover features Greg Leisz’ serene steel guitar and Lloyd’s tenor saxophone. “Anthem” follows a cover of Ornette Coleman’s “Ramblin.'” Tone Poem is out March 12th via Blue Note Records; the album also includes a version of Thelonious Monk’s “Monk’s Mood” and Gabor Szabo’s “Lady Gabor.” It’s currently available for preorder here.

Like the band’s previous work, Tone Poem fuses several genres that include jazz, rock, country, and more. “You must have your elixir, and the elixir is in sound and tone,” Lloyd said of the band’s sound. “When you’re at the feet of the Universe, she will always bless and take care of us. It’s not politicians we need but sages. Many have their hand out for something, but I try to let my heart be filled so I want for nothing. I live in awe, drunk with the music.”