Hear Charles Bradley’s Moving New Song ‘Can’t Fight the Feeling’

Charles Bradley pleads with a potential partner on the brassy new song, “Can’t Fight the Feeling.” The track will appear on the late soul singer’s forthcoming posthumous album, Black Velvet, out November 9th via Daptone imprint, Dunham Records.

“Can’t Fight the Feeling” is a classic mid-tempo groover that finds Bradley unleashing his raspy vocals over dusty drums, slick guitar and plenty of horn fanfare. In the lyrics, Bradley does his best to a woo a tepid lover, belting, “If I want you, and you want me/ Tell me baby, what have we got to lose?”

Bradley’s longtime producer and co-writer, Tommy “TNT” Brenneck re-discovered “Can’t Fight the Feeling” while pulling together the track list for Black Velvet. Brenneck said the song was likely recorded around 2007, ostensibly during some of the first sessions that went on to produce Bradley’s 2011 debut, No Time for Dreaming.

“For some reason I always thought we hadn’t finished the vocal track but, to my surprise, not only was it finished, it was a powerful performance by Charles and the band is on fire to boot,” Brenneck said. “Why it didn’t make No Time For Dreaming? I have no idea.”

Black Velvet marks Bradley’s fourth and final album, and will follow 2016’s Changes. The LP will feature new songs the singer cut during recording sessions for his three previous albums, as well as rarities, such as the previously released, “Luv Jones.”