Watch Charles Bradley Mural Take Shape In New ‘Luv Jones’ Video

A stunning new mural of Charles Bradley takes shape in Chicago in the video for “Luv Jones,” a track off the late soul singer’s upcoming album, Black Velvet, out November 9th via Daptone imprint Dunham Records.

The Chicago mural is the first in a series that will go up in various cities around the United States. Chicago artist Joe Miller designed the mural, and the new “Luv Jones” video comprises an engrossing time-lapse sequence in which Miller constructs his gorgeous portrait of Bradley’s silhouette belting over a city skyline.

Along with the Bradley murals in the U.S., local artists will be painting murals in select cities across the U.K. and Europe. Daptone has set up a mini-site to track the murals, while fans can post pictures of the murals with the hashtag, #CharlesBradleyForever, to enter a contest to win a Bradley gift package. The winner will be announced in November after all the murals are finished.

Black Velvet marks Bradley’s fourth and final album, and will follow 2016’s Changes. The LP will feature new songs that Bradley cut during recording sessions for his three previous albums, along with rarities such as “Luv Jones,” a duet Bradley recorded with LaRose Jackson and released as a single in 2014.