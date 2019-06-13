Hear Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones’ Posthumous Performances on Daptone’s ‘Hey Brother’

Late Daptone greats Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley anchor a new all-star rendition of “Hey Brother (Do Unto Others),” the A-side to the label’s upcoming 100th 45rpm record, out June 28th.

Along with featuring posthumous performances from Jones and Bradley — who died in 2016 and 2017, respectively — the cover also honors two other late Daptone artists, Dan Klein of the Frightnrs (who wrote “Hey Brother”) and organist/bandleader Cliff Driver. “Hey Brother” originally appeared on the Frightnrs 2016 album, Nothing More to Say, which was released after Klein’s death from ALS.

The surviving members of the Frightnrs also contributed to the new version of the song, a slinky soul number that features lyrics bursting with hope and righteousness. The song incorporates vocal performances Jones and Bradley recorded prior to their deaths, as well as other Daptone artists like Saun and Starr, James Hunter, Naomi Shelton, Duke Amayo and Lee Fields, plus members of the Dap-Kings and the Menahan Street Band.

The B-side of Daptone’s 100th 45, “Soul Fugue,” was released in May. The song was recorded by the 100 Knights Orchestra, an outfit comprising every horn player that’s ever worked with Daptone, including past and current members of Dap-Kings, Antibalas, the Budos Band, the Menahan Street Band, the Extraordinaires, the Soul Providers and the Daktaris.

Daphne’s 100th 45 will be available as a standard black vinyl seven-inch, as well as a limited edition die-cut picture disc featuring the label’s globe logo. The latter version is only available via the Daptone web store.