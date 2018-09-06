See Charles Bradley’s ‘I Feel a Change’ Video From Final Album ‘Black Velvet’

Charles Bradley‘s final album, Black Velvet, will be released on November 9th via Dunham/Daptone Records.

It comprises new songs that were tracked during the acclaimed soul singer’s recording sessions for his three albums – 2011’s No Time for Dreaming, 2013’s Victim of Love and 2016’s Changes – alongside rarities such as his duet with LaRose Jackson, “Luv Jones,” “(I Hope You Find) the Good Life” and an electric version of “Victim of Love.” It also features the late singer’s covers of Nirvana’s “Stay Away,” Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold” and Rodriguez’s “Slip Away.”

Black Velvet single, “I Feel a Change,” was recorded during his Victim of Love sessions. Directed by Jeff Broadway and Cory Bailey, its accompanying video features black-and-white footage of Bradley as he visits a church, travels, gets ready backstage, performs on various stages and records in the studio all soundtracked to the passionate, heartfelt song.

“Horns and organ were recorded later, adding a haunting beauty to the otherwise a cappella intro. The lyrics are 100 percent Charles: Personal and abstract. Directly from the heart, ” longtime producer and cowriter Tommy “TNT” Brenneck said in a statement. “He truly loved the expression of ‘going through changes’ and this was a few years before we would record our rendition of [Black] Sabbath’s ‘Changes’ with the Budos. Sadly, Charles never got to hear the finished version of this beautiful song.”

Black Velvet Track List

1. “Can’t Fight the Feeling”

2. “Luv Jones”

3. “I Feel a Change”

4. “Slip Away”

5. “Black Velvet”

6. “Stay Away”

7. “Heart of Gold”

8. “(I Hope You Find) the Good Life”

9. “Fly Little Girl”

10. “Victim of Love” (Electric version)