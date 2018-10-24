Charlamagne Tha God Tells Colbert Why He Cancelled on Kanye West

Charlamagne Tha God appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night to discuss why he recently cancelled on a planned New York Times‘ Times Talk with Kanye West.

The New York radio DJ and author explained their relationship and West’s recent bipolar diagnosis. “Me and Kanye have a relationship,” Charlamagne said. “Not as close as him and Trump, but we have a relationship. Every interview that he’s done over the past couple of years, including the interview I did with him earlier this year, he’s always talking about his mental health. He’s always talking about being bipolar; being on medication. I felt like everybody was bypassing that conversation.”

Charlamagne, who interviewed West while he was still on his medication, said that recent interviews have skipped over the fact that the rapper has stopped taking his meds. “When I saw him in the White House he said he wasn’t on his meds because he had been misdiagnosed and he didn’t have bipolar and it was sleep deprivation,” the radio host recounted to Colbert. “So I was like, ‘I think he needs to figure that out.’ What I’m trying to do, which is elevate the conversation about mental health in the black community and trying to eradicate the stigma around mental health, I just didn’t think it would be a good conversation. It’d be a distraction.”

He added, “I was trying to have a clear conversation because there’s nothing more powerful than watching two brothers, like me, on there talking about my anxiety and my PTSD and trauma from things that happened to be when I was younger, and him talking about being bipolar.”

Charlamagne, who was on the late night show to promote his new book Shook One, also confirmed that he cancelled by first reaching out to West’s team one day after the rapper visited Trump in the White House. “They were all kind of relieved,” he said. “They just felt like that was the best thing.” He ultimately told West the news himself. “He took it well,” Charlamagne said. “He definitely took it well.”