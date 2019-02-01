×
Rolling Stone
Chantel Jeffries Enlists YG, Rich the Kid, Bia for Brash New Song ‘Facts’

Producer’s first single of 2019 continues her string of hip-hop collaborations

YG, Rich the Kid and Bia take turns boasting on “Facts,” the new single from the DJ Chantel Jeffries.

Jeffries produced the “Facts” beat with Prince Fox: It’s a stolid, unvarying take on the trap template. Bia brags (“I’m a big deal like my name all caps”), YG makes food-related puns (“right now I got two beefs, Big Mac;” “Break her off a piece of that Kit-Kat“) and Rich the Kid totals his car (“Had the Masi’ but I crashed that”).

Since bringing her 3.8 million Instagram followers to Universal Music Group last May — that number is now 4.2 million — Jeffries has released a series of singles, most of which are collaborations with rappers: “Wait” features Migos member Offset, while “Better” includes verses from Blocboy JB. “For what seems like forever, I’ve been working on crafting my sound, finding my voice and collaborating with extremely talented artists, writers and producers,” Jeffries told Billboard. “I love to find different sounds and pull inspiration from the most random things.”

