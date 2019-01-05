Watch Chance the Rapper Visit ‘Sesame Street’ in ‘T Is for Theatre’ Segment

Chance the Rapper educates Cookie Monster and Elmo on the letter T and the theater in a new Sesame Street segment.

In “T is for Theater,” which premiered Saturday on HBO, Chance the Rapper and Cookie Monster compete for a role in a play about a monster who loves cookies. After Cookie Monster wins the role by devouring a plate of cookies, Chance the Rapper suggests, “Maybe I should just be Waiter #3?”

Chance the Rapper’s Sesame Street appearance aired over a year after he filmed his segment on the long-running PBS show: In December 2017, the rapper tweeted video of himself hanging out on the Sesame Street set with Oscar the Grouch:

Chance the Rapper closed out 2018 by surprise-releasing a pair of new songs, “My Own Thing” and “The Man Who Has Everything,” just before December. The rapper also recently signed on to two high profile projects: Producing a musical, and judging a Netflix reality competition.